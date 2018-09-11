FORECAST: Cooler than normal weather will stick around again today

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Fog is already developing in the region this early morning. Expect that trend through mid morning.
We will get to enjoy at least some sun breaks this morning before a mostly cloudy sky returns later.
Temperatures will rise several degrees higher than Monday but still below normal. Expect a near repeat Wednesday with temperatures just a hair warmer. The main period of warmth looks to be Friday and Saturday when 90 degrees is reachable.
All eyes will remain on Hurricane Florence over the weekend. Current data trends suggest the leftovers will reach WAVE Country by Sunday or Monday in some fashion. That is about all we can determine at this point as hurricanes this strong will have varying outcomes once landfall takes place.
Stay close to forecast updates!
FORECAST
TODAY: Fog early, then partly/mostly cloudy; HIGH: 76°
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, fog in the areas that can clear a bit; LOW: 63°
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, isolated shower east; HIGH: 80°
- EARLIEST ALERT: Significant cool-down showing up
