Hundreds of families wait for housing, academic opportunity at Family Scholar House

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Family Scholar House is renowned for helping single parents get a college education by providing stable housing and a community that helps with childcare and teaches life skills.
The non-profit has been in Louisville for years, operating four residential locations.
This year they opened a new campus in Louisville’s Lake Dreamland neighborhood and organizers say it’s still not enough. There are 788 families on the waitlist for Family Scholar House.
One woman said it’s worth that wait.
“I was working four jobs before I came to the scholar house,” Karly Stinnett said.
Stinnett said she could not make ends meet for her and her son.
“I wasn’t the best mom,” Stinnett said. “I couldn’t be. It was just so hard. I had to use other people to help raise him.”
Stinnett applied to the scholar house six years ago.
The program provides affordable housing, resources to higher education and child care.
“I have a degree now,” Stinnett said. “I got my bachelors last year and now I am working on my masters at Spalding for teaching.”
Before the scholar house, Stinnett said becoming a full-time teacher seemed impossible; a learning disability and being a single mom was too much on top of college classes.
“By being in a place that is fully supportive of their educational personal career, and their family goals, we are able to help them see the future,” Cathe Dykstra, President and CEO of the Family Scholar House, said.
Dykstra said all 279 apartments across their five campuses are full.
“We continue to look for opportunities to stretch and grow and then when we have folks that graduate they are given 90 days to transition out,” Dykstra said.
In addition to academic counseling, Stinnett also receives financial literacy courses.
When she graduates in 2020, Stinnett said she will have a home and no longer have to work four jobs.
“This isn’t about staying down and in the system,” Stinnett said. “It’s a spring board up and being able to go forward and not be dependent on assistance.”
Dykstra said every participant who gets their degree moves into stable housing. Three months after graduating, 70 percent of participants are not receiving any government assistance.
