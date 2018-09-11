Kidney transplant recipient encourages others to become organ donors

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Melanie Hughes never imagined a teenager who was in the same building where she works would save her life.
An employee at Trinity High School since 2006, Hughes was in kidney failure and needed a transplant. After months of waiting, Hughes got a new kidney from Davey Albright, a Trinity student. Albright, 15, died from his injuries after he was swept through a drain pipe during flash flooding in Louisville.
Hughes, who is now recovering at home, says she is incredibly grateful to Davey and his family for saving her life. A married, mother of four, Hughes also wanted to stress the importance of organ donation. Though Davey, Hughes said the lives of 100 people were impacted.
Davey Albright will be laid to rest this week. Hughes said she will be attending.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.