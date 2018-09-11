Make it a Goode Morning 9.11.18

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: Now we are getting to nearly a week away. Signs are there that the leftovers of Florence would track west before sensing a cold front near Illinois...and then jolting back east. Our challenge here is just how far west will it track before that turn? The overnight data trends say near I-65. But given we need to get this thing on land first to really nail that down, many more changes to the forecast for this period are coming. Good or bad. So stay closed to the updates!!!