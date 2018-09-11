Man gets free car after UK fans destroy his during victory celebrations

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - Saturday marked a momentous day for University of Kentucky fans -- the school beat Florida’s football team for the first time since 1986.
The game was played in Gainesville, but excited fans swarmed the streets of Lexington in celebration following the win.
One man’s car was totaled when fans flipped it twice in the middle of the street.
The 19-year-old was visiting a friend to watch the game when his car fell victim to the fanfare on State Street, which is infamous for rowdy celebrations after UK victories.
A GoFundMe was set up to help him pay for a new car.
“While no couches were burned this year, probably due to the rain, and no human injuries surfaced, a small white car lost its life,” his mother wrote on the GoFundMe page.
But just two days after the game, a Lexington dealership stepped up to give the young man a free car.
Big M Superstore donated a 2004 Mazda 3, apologizing for “the unfortunate events that followed after a Kentucky win over Florida” on behalf of all Big Blue Nation.
As of now, no arrests have been reported in the vandalism.
The man’s mother said they are figuring out what to do with the GoFundMe donations, which total more than $3,000 as of 10 p.m. Monday.
