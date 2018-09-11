Man shot 1 block from Byck Elementary

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Emergency crews responded after a man was shot near Byck Elementary school Monday night.
Metrosafe confirms, the call came in at 9:42 p.m. of a shooting at 24th Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard, that’s in the Russell neighborhood.
Once on scene, crews found one man who had been shot.
The man was transported to University Hospital for treatment. His condition and any information surrounding the incident is unknown.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
