Man shot by Elizabethtown homeowner arrested for burglary

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - A man accused of breaking into a home in Elizabethtown, who was shot, has been formally charged.
Christopher Little, 30, was shot by a homeowner when police said he broke into a house on Friday on Hall Road.
He was taken to University Hospital in Louisville to be treated for his injuries. Police said Little is still recovering in the hospital.
Little is charged with burglary. The homeowner has not been charged.
A police report stated before Little was shot, he broke into a home across the street and stole a Mountain Dew out of the fridge while a woman hid in fear in the bedroom.
There were other reports of a suspicious person in the same area the day before he was shot. Police are still investigating if it was all related.
Little has made the news for trouble with the law in the past.
In Bardstown in January of 2015, Little was charged for an incident at a pharmacy. He was tackled by then Mayor John Royalty during that crime.
