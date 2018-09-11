Mitch McConnell says Mueller probe ‘should be allowed to be completed’

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell riffed on a range of topics in a 10-minute sit-down interview with WAVE 3 News on Tuesday.
On the 17-year anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks, McConnell addressed national security.
“I think the good news is we haven’t been attacked (since),” McConnell said. “The bad news is, probably the new form of attack will relate to cybersecurity, and there are attacks being launched all the time on businesses and government.”
McConnell also said he thinks the United States Supreme Court will have its newest member by the end of September. The Kentucky Republican said he expects Brett Kavanaugh to be confirmed in a couple of weeks, and be on the bench when the Supreme Court starts its next term on Oct. 1.
As for the more than 200 arrests and all the shouting and interruptions at Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings this past week, McConnell called that “obviously an organized effort by people to get into the hearing room and to stand up periodically and look foolish. Personally, I don’t think that makes the Democrats look very good.”
McConnell also said he knows the GOP will not have an easy time holding the House in the upcoming midterm elections. After his first two years in office, President Bill Clinton lost the House and the Senate in 1994 and President Obama lost the House and almost lost the Senate during his first term.
McConnell has expressed his displeasure with President Donald Trump’s tactics regarding tariffs and trade. Trump has threatened to raise tariffs on European car imports from 2.5 percent to 20 percent because the Europeans charge a 10-percent tariff on American vehicles. There has been talk Germany may be willing to lower or eliminate such a tariff, but nothing has happened yet.
“I’m really not comfortable with where we are in the whole trade war, but clearly we’re in the early stages of a trade war,” McConnell said. “I hope it’s a short war. If the President ends up as a result of the initiatives he’s taken, being able to strike better deals, great. But I’d like to see the better deals sometimes soon.”
McConnell also said he thinks Trump should let Special Counsel Robert Mueller conduct his investigation into possible obstruction without interference.
“I think the investigation ought to be allowed to be completed,” he said.
