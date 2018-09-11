Police search for burglary suspects after Prospect home break-in

PROSPECT, KY (WAVE) - A group of men police say broke into a home, armed with weapons, are on the loose in Oldham County.
Oldham County Police released several surveillance pictures from the burglary at a home in Prospect. It happened Friday around 3:30 a.m. in the 10000 block of U.S. 42, near the Hunting Creek neighborhood.
Officers said six men broke into the home. Surveillance cameras captured clear pictures of two of them.
Three of the six men were armed, according to police.
Anyone who knows these men or has information on their whereabouts should call Oldham County Police at 502-222-1300.
