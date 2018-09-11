Salute to our Heroes Concert to be held at Fourth Street Live!

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - September 11 is a tragic and traumatic day in U.S. history.
As we take time to reflect as a country and remember those who lost their lives on that tragic day, there will be a service and a benefit concert at Fourth Street Live!.
The service will take place Tuesday morning and the day will end with the Salute to our Heroes Concert to honor police officers, fire fighters, corrections officers, sheriff deputies, emergency medical services and all branches of the military.
This year, The Mixers will perform at 6 p.m. The show is free. Donations for Operation Helping Heroes will be accepted.
