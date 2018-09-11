1 shot in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Emergency crews responded after a man was shot in Old Louisville Monday night.
Metrosafe confirms, the call came in at 9:10 p.m. of a shooting at 4th and Kentucky Streets.
Once on scene, crews found one man who had been shot.
The man was expected to be transported to University Hospital for treatment. His condition and any information surrounding the incident is unknown.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
This story will be updated.
