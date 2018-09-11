Whitney Austin released from hospital 5 days after Cincinnati shooting

Whitney Austin released from hospital 5 days after Cincinnati shooting
A Louisville man whose wife was shot at least a dozen times in last week’s mass shooting in Cincinnati released a statement Monday. (Source: Waller Austin)
By John P. Wise | September 11, 2018 at 6:23 PM EST - Updated September 11 at 6:23 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville woman who was shot multiple times during last week’s mass shooting in Cincinnati was released from the hospital on Tuesday.

Whitney Austin somehow survived being shot 12 times in the tragedy last week at Fifth Third Bank, where she serves as one of the bank’s vice presidents. Her husband called her survival a “miracle.”

My wife Whitney Austin was one of the five innocent humans who happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time last...

Posted by Waller Austin on Monday, September 10, 2018

The shooting took place Thursday as downtown workers were just beginning their day at the bank, located in downtown Cincinnati’s busy Fountain Square.

The gunman killed three people before responding Cincinnati police officers shot him dead.

Austin and one other person, Brian Sarver, were the only two other people injured. Sarver was released from University of Cincinnati Medical Center Monday night. Austin was released Tuesday.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ Louisville man whose wife was shot in Cincinnati calls her survival a ‘miracle’

+ Louisville woman injured in Cincinnati shooting rampage in stable condition

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.