Whitney Austin released from hospital 5 days after Cincinnati shooting

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville woman who was shot multiple times during last week’s mass shooting in Cincinnati was released from the hospital on Tuesday.
Whitney Austin somehow survived being shot 12 times in the tragedy last week at Fifth Third Bank, where she serves as one of the bank’s vice presidents. Her husband called her survival a “miracle.”
The shooting took place Thursday as downtown workers were just beginning their day at the bank, located in downtown Cincinnati’s busy Fountain Square.
The gunman killed three people before responding Cincinnati police officers shot him dead.
Austin and one other person, Brian Sarver, were the only two other people injured. Sarver was released from University of Cincinnati Medical Center Monday night. Austin was released Tuesday.
