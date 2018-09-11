Woman made up story about attempted child abduction at Walmart, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The woman who claimed someone tried to abduct her baby has been charged with filing a false police report.
Emily Lyons, 31, posted on social media that her child was nearly abducted from the parking lot of a Walmart store in Hillview, but upon investigation, LMPD officials determined over the weekend that abduction attempt never took place.
“Investigators reviewed surveillance video and determined that no attempted abduction took place,” LMPD wrote on its own Facebook page, and added a warning to the public about the importance of being cautious when sharing social media posts.
“Social media is a powerful tool to get out information about public safety, but it’s important to remember that not everything reported is accurate,” LMPD wrote.
Lyons' arrest report indicated “she agreed that the incident did not occur.”
She’s due in court next month.
Copyright 2018 WAVE. All rights reserved.