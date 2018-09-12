Amazon will sell live full-sized Christmas trees

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It’s never too early to start planning for the holidays.
This year, you can your live Christmas tree without ever leaving the comfort of your own home.
Starting in November, Amazon will offer full-sized trees on their website. You can get Douglas firs, Fraser firs and Norfolk Island pines, which will be bound and shipped within 10 days of being cut.
According to the Associated Press, a 7-foot Fraser fir will cost $115. Live wreaths and garlands will also be available.
Amazon has sold live trees before, but this is the first time that full-sized trees will be available.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.