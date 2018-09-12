Arrest made in May bank robbery

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Crawford County, Indiana man has been arrested in connection with a Louisville bank robbery.
Stephen Neil Gibbons, 39, of Leavenworth, was charged with one count of robbery by Louisville Metro police on Sept. 11.
An arrest warrant charges Gibbons with being the person who approached a teller at the BB&T Bank at 330 Whittington Parkway on May 31. That man said he was armed with an explosive device and demanded cash. The man fled after getting $3,300, according to the warrant.
LMPD detectives say an anonymous tip led them to Gibbons and when questioned he admitted to committing the robbery.
Gibbons is now being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $50,000 cash bond.
