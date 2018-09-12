Boys & Girls Haven announces new CEO

Upon retirement from the army, Harris accepted the position of Director of Community Health Services at the Louisville Metro Health Department before embarking on a lengthy career at the local, national, and international levels of the Red Cross. He previously served as Director of Health, Volunteer and Youth Services in Louisville, KY, Chief Services Officer in Columbus, OH, Division Preparedness Health and Safety Service Director (MI, IN, OH, KY, TN), and Red Cross Europe Division Director in Ramstein, GE. His most recent role as Service to the Armed Forces Division Director is headquartered out of San Diego and covers eight states comprising the American Red Cross Pacific Davison.