Boys & Girls Haven announces new CEO

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Boys & Girls Haven has announced the hiring of a new CEO.
Read Harris will take over the the position from Amanda Masterson, Boys & Girls Haven Director of Programs, who has served as interim CEO for some time.
Harris is just the sixth individual to lead the organization since opening their first cottage for abused and neglected teens on Goldsmith Lane in 1950. Although he currently resides in San Diego, CA, Harris is a Louisville native. He graduated of Waggener High School, and holds a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from the University of Louisville and a Master of Public Administration from Western Kentucky University.
While service at a foster care agency may be new to Harris, the plight of kids suffering from abuse and neglect is one close to his heart. “This new mission is a very personal one for me,” Harris said in a press release. “It is a life mission. I’m coming home to give back to the community that saved my life.”
Harris brings a strong legacy of leadership in both public and nonprofit service roles, including a career as an officer in the U.S. Army. After graduating from Officer Candidate School in 1985, he went on to serve as a Special Agent in U.S. Army Counterintelligence before retiring as a major in December 2001.
Upon retirement from the army, Harris accepted the position of Director of Community Health Services at the Louisville Metro Health Department before embarking on a lengthy career at the local, national, and international levels of the Red Cross. He previously served as Director of Health, Volunteer and Youth Services in Louisville, KY, Chief Services Officer in Columbus, OH, Division Preparedness Health and Safety Service Director (MI, IN, OH, KY, TN), and Red Cross Europe Division Director in Ramstein, GE. His most recent role as Service to the Armed Forces Division Director is headquartered out of San Diego and covers eight states comprising the American Red Cross Pacific Davison.
Harris will assume the permanent role of CEO at the Boys & Girls Haven by the end of September.
