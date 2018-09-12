Finalstraw: Folding metal straw raises $2 million on Kickstarter

The environmentally-friendly alternative is expected to be in stores in 2019.
September 12, 2018 at 2:29 PM EST - Updated September 12 at 2:29 PM

(CNN) - Big businesses like Starbucks and McDonald's have recently backed a ban on plastic straws.

Now, a foldable, reusable metal straw is in the works for consumers.

It's a collapsible metal straw that neatly folds into a small carrying case.

The straw's outer shell is stainless steel and the inner tubing is durable silicone.

The creators, anti-plastic activist, Emma Cohen and cinematographer Miles Pepper came up with the innovation and named it FinalStraw.

In April, they launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to fund the initial production.

In less than a month, it raised nearly $2 million.

To date, Finalstraw has racked up $150,000 pre-sale orders.

Cohen expects to deliver those orders in November and to get Finalstraw into stores nationwide in early 2019.

