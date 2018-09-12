FORECAST: Another day in the 70s

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Skies are clearing in some locations.
Fog will be possible in those spots over the next few hours. Otherwise, patches of clouds are passing through with rain showing up on the radar but nothing is making it to the ground so far this morning.
Plan to go with a dry setup today with another battle of sun vs clouds with the clouds winning most of the time.
Temperatures will be very similar to Tuesday’s, just a bit warmer with more sun breaks expected.
Another night of patchy fog is expected before we start to really warm up on Thursday. Highs then will have the chance to push into the mid 80s.
Expect the upper 80s to near 90 for Friday into the weekend.
Clouds will increase Sunday but Hurricane Florence continues to show signs of slowing down…which would delay any potential rain chance into our area until next week. There are still many questions on that potential so stay close to the forecast changes!
FORECAST
TODAY: Sprinkle possible, otherwise mostly cloudy; HIGH: 79°
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, fog in the areas that can clear a bit; LOW: 66°
THURSDAY: Mix of sun and clouds, warmer; HIGH: 87°
