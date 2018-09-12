Jerry Lundergan arraigned after indictment on campaign finance fraud

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - The father of Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes and a family friend have both pleaded not guilty to campaign finance fraud.
Jerry Lundergan and veteran Democratic political consultant Dale Emmons were both indicted last month. The indictment alleges the two used the company SR Holding Co., Inc. to fund the 2014 U.S. senatorial campaign of Grimes.
During today’s court appearance, Lundergan and Emmons both waived their right to have the indictment read.
Both men have been released from custody pending their next court date.
