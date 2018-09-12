Joella’s Hot Chicken debuts chicken and waffle twist - the ‘Cluck Cone’

The cluck cone has been set to be a staple on the menu at Joella’s new traveling food truck which is set to launch in late September, according to the hot chicken chain. The truck will travel to events and festivals around WAVE Country and beyond - setting its sights on Cincinnati, Lexington and Indianapolis, as well. Joella’s staple menu items, like jumbo tenders, sides and deserts, will also be available to order from the truck.