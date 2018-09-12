Joella’s Hot Chicken debuts chicken and waffle twist - the ‘Cluck Cone’

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville-based restaurant chain Joella’s Hot Chicken has launched a new twist on chicken and waffles - the cluck cone.
The limited-edition sweet and savory concoction is a waffle cone filled with two jumbo chicken tenders, rolled and spiced with the customer’s choice of flavoring, mac and cheese, sauce and pickles. The fun and, for some, freaky flavor explosion costs around $6.99.
The cluck cone has been set to be a staple on the menu at Joella’s new traveling food truck which is set to launch in late September, according to the hot chicken chain. The truck will travel to events and festivals around WAVE Country and beyond - setting its sights on Cincinnati, Lexington and Indianapolis, as well. Joella’s staple menu items, like jumbo tenders, sides and deserts, will also be available to order from the truck.
The cone will also be available in stores for approximately six weeks.
There are six total Joella’s restaurants, two in Louisville - in St. Matthews and Middletown. A full menu and additional details can be found here.
