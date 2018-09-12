Judge denies motion to reinstate LMPD Lieutenant Jimmy Harper to Major

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department Lieutenant Jimmy Harper will not be reinstated to his once Major status, a judge decided on Tuesday.
Harper argued that because the jury returned a verdict in his favor, he should be reinstated to his rank of Major. However, Louisville Metro Government argued that just because a jury returned a verdict in Harper’s favor, it did not automatically entitle him to injunctive relief, and that he did not offer any proof that he will suffer harm because his rank is not reinstated.
Louisville Metro Government also argued that because Harper has already been awarded front pay, which they say is a remedy to reinstatement, reinstatement to the rank of Major would result in a double recovery.
The lawsuit states “The Court therefore finds that requiring Harper to be restored to his former rank of Major despite the Chief’s negative perception of his past performance would likewise undermine the efficiency and functioning of LMPD’s senior command staff.”
It goes on to say “Accordingly, in light of the hostility between Chief Conrad and Harper and Chief Conrad’s negative perception of Harper’s past performance, and in weighing Harper’s interest in the restoration of his former rank against the potential resulting harm to LMPD, the Court finds a restoration of Harper to his former rank is not an appropriate remedy.”
After the jury returned the verdict in August, Lt. Harper wrote a letter to Mayor Greg Fischer offering to retire, if his former rank of Major were reinstated for at least one day. Fischer, through a city attorney, declined the offer last week.
