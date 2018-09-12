Last Honor Flight of the year leaves for Washington D.C.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Honor Flights Bluegrass sent off its last group of veterans for the year on Wednesday morning.
Eight-three veterans are now on the trip of a lifetime. It’s such an emotional and exciting day because, for many, this is the first time they’ve been honored in such a big way.
“Sometimes we get comments that it was the greatest day of their lives,” Cletis Evans, the Chairman of Honor Flights Bluegrass, said.
Evans said the program continues to grow, now serving over 200 veterans every year and making sure each one feels honored and proud.
“A lot of them don’t think they’re heroes because they feel like the heroes are the guys and gals that didn’t come home,” Evans said.
This is a sentiment shared by a Korean War Veteran, Donald Grover: “In today’s time I think showing each other appreciation for this and that is important.”
Grover is excited to share memories with other veterans and spend time with his son, saying Honor Flights is truly special.
The group gets to visit all the war memorials as well as the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and Arlington Cemetery.
“We’ll go through laughter and tears. I’ve been on the trips before its hard for your knees not to buckle when you’re with these guys,” Thunder Over Louisville Producer, Vietnam Veteran and Honor Flights Board member, Wayne Hettinger said.
It’s not just the “guys” on this trip. There’s one woman, Wilma Valentine, who served in the Navy during the Korean War and met her husband in the service.
So, this trip is incredibly meaningful for her and for all the others who are eager to get going.
At the end of the day on Wednesday, hundreds are expected to show up with signs and flags for a giant welcome home celebration.
