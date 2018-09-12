LMPD asking for help identifying man

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are asking for help identifying a man who they said passed way after a medical issue.
Police said the man in question was found around Cecil Avenue and River Park Drive on Thursday, September 6, 2018 around 12:00 a.m. When police found him, he was suffering from a medical issue. He was transported to University of Louisville Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Police explained that the man has a superman tattoo on his upper right arm and another distinctive tattoo on his upper chest.
Anyone with information, or knows who the man is, is asked to call police at 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.