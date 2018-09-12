LMPD conducting death investigation in Fairdale

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD is conducting a death investigation in Fairdale, near the Gene Snyder Freeway and National Turnpike.
Police were called to the 800 block of Cheri Way around 3:15 p.m., MetroSafe says.
An LMPD spokesperson says a female was found dead when police arrived at the scene. Police do suspect foul play.
LMPD says they are following leads, but no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
