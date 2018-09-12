Louisville kicks off community health improvement plan

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - On Tuesday, Louisville metro officials kicked off Healthy Louisville 2025, a community health improvement plan for residents of Louisville.
“For us to identify the needs and opportunities for transforming Louisville into a city where everyone and every community thrives, we need opinions and ideas from everyone,” Dr. Sarah Moyer, director of the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness and the city’s chief health strategist, said in a press release.
Since January, a coalition of the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness, area hospitals, Jefferson County Public Schools and community organizations have been gathering data on the community’s health status and needs. More than 3,500 Jefferson County residents have completed a health needs survey. Eight additional focus groups were held with underserved communities to ensure that data is gathered from diverse populations throughout the city.
On Tuesday, participants reflected on the data, examine themes and establish priorities to improve health in Louisville. These priorities will then guide workgroups in determining strategies and objectives.
Hospitals are required to complete a community health needs assessment every three years to maintain their non-profit status and health departments are required to complete such an assessment every five years to maintain accreditation.
In Louisville, area hospitals and the Department of Public Health and Wellness have joined together to conduct a single assessment. Data gathered during the community health needs assessment is being used to drive Healthy Louisville 2025 which will set goals for improving health in Louisville over the next seven years
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.