New extended stay hotel opens doors, rooms in St. Matthews

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A new hotel designed for extended stay has opened in St. Matthews.
Residence Inn Louisville East/Oxmoor had it’s grand opening ceremony on Wednesday. The hotel, conveniently located near both Oxmoor Center and Mall St. Matthews, offers suites with separate living and sleeping areas.
Full kitchens and complimentary breakfast have also been pegged as part of the hotel’s appeal. Complimentary WiFi and health and fitness options are accessible to guests, as well, according to the hotel.
The latest Louisville location adds to the more than 650 Residence Inn by Mariott locations in a number of countries.
Booking information can be found here.
