PNC Bank contributes to Imagination Library of Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Imagination Library of Louisville continues to grow, getting free books in the hands of children every single month.
WAVE 3 News is proud to have brought this program to our area, and with the partnership of the Junior League of Louisville, the program has now served about 1,500 local children.
Thanks to the support from sponsors, like PNC Bank, that number will continue to grow. PNC Bank recently contributed $45,000 to Imagination Library of Louisville.
“We’re living in an age of information,” said Michael Moll, SVP Director of Client and Community Relations at PNC Bank. "Where the information is available, but if families or children don’t have access to that information, what’s the use?”
Those funds mean families of children who live in certain zip codes can sign up their child from birth through the age of five years old to receive a free book in the mail every single month. Those zip codes include: 40202, 40203, 40208, 40209, 40210, 40211, 40212, and 40215.
"Imagination Library was a perfect fit for PNC because that is our philanthropic sweet spot which is early childhood education,” Moll said.
It’s a cause the employees chose themselves when PNC Bank decided to focus their donations. PNC Bank also gives employees paid time off to volunteer for reading tours.
As for Moll, he sees the impact reading can have on kids regularly, with his own Grandson.
"To have him sit in your lap and ask you to read and watch him respond to that and the love of books to see that instilled early, it just warms your heart,” Moll said.
For more information on how to sign up your child for Imagination Library of Louisville, click here.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.