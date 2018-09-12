Scrimmage tickets for UofL men’s basketball on sale Sept. 18

Tickets, priced at $10 each, will go on sale on Tuesday, Sept. 18 at the UofL Ticket Office, located near Gate 2 of Cardinal Stadium at 2800 South Floyd Street. The ticket office is open weekdays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tickets will also be on sale at that location three hours before kickoff at the Cardinals' Sept. 29 and Oct. 5 home football games.