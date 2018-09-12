Scrimmage tickets for UofL men’s basketball on sale Sept. 18

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Tickets for the University of Louisville men’s basketball team Red-White intrasquad scrimmage will go on sale next week.
Tickets, priced at $10 each, will go on sale on Tuesday, Sept. 18 at the UofL Ticket Office, located near Gate 2 of Cardinal Stadium at 2800 South Floyd Street. The ticket office is open weekdays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tickets will also be on sale at that location three hours before kickoff at the Cardinals' Sept. 29 and Oct. 5 home football games.
Tickets may also be purchased by visiting Ticketmaster, calling 1-800-745-3000 or by visiting any Ticketmaster Ticket Center. Convenience fees will be applied to Ticketmaster orders. Season ticket and premium seat holders will receive an email with information outlining an opportunity to order scrimmage tickets in advance of the public sale.
Tickets are available for UofL students to each scrimmage at no charge. Students may obtain up to two tickets with a valid student ID in advance of the game, beginning Sept. 18 at 10 a.m. at the UofL ticket office.
The game is set for October 21 at 2 p.m.
In addition to the Red-White scrimmage, the men’s basketball team will stage “Louisville Live” on Sept. 28 from 7-9 p.m. at Fourth Street Live! in downtown Louisville. The free, outdoor event will include team activities on a portable court placed on the covered area of the street, surrounded by fan viewing opportunities of the stage, court and video screens.
Admission to “Louisville Live” begins at 6 p.m. for limited bleacher seating and standing room at the street and second floor levels of Fourth Street Live! on a first-come, first served basis. Interested parties may reserve indoor and outdoor seating by calling 502-417-7640 or 502-568-3457.
Click here to see all of UofL men’s basketball scheduled games.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.