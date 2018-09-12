September 11, 2018

Today's Transitions
Smooth Transitions, featured in this month's issue of Today's Transitions, specializes in helping seniors downsize and move. They provide the physical and emotional support needed for those moving. They are as involved as much as you need or don't need them to be.
Every move is different based on each person's needs. Smooth Transitions helps with sorting, moving, arranging, unpacking, donating, selling, etc.
Barbara Morris, founder and president, has licensees in 26 states that she trains. She's a founding member of the National Association of Senior Move Managers.
Kroger
This September celebrates Kroger's one year anniversary of Zero Hunger Zero Waste, a commitment to end hunger in communities Kroger serves.
If you want to participate in the #ZeroHungerZeroWaste Donation Challenge donate a bag of groceries to a local food bank or shelter during September, post a photo of the donation using the hashtag #ZeroHungerZeroWaste, tag a friend, and encourage them to also donate food during September. Also, tag your local food bank to help raise awareness in your community about where people can donate food.
Kroger is asking customers to round up their totals at checkout to benefit hunger relief.
In 2017, Kroger donated more than 325 million meals through Feeding America and aims to donate three billion meals by 2025. They also made a recent commitment to phase out plastic bags in their stores by 2025.
Copyright 2018 WAVE. All rights reserved.