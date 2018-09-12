Stabbing victim found near Taylor Boulevard and Watterson Expressway

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating a stabbing on Taylor Boulevard, north of the I-264 overpass.
The incident happened around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe. On scene, police found a male victim in a car. He was expected to be transported to University of Louisville Hospital. Officials have not released exactly where on his body he was stabbed.
No suspect information or motive has been released. Police have also not said if the stabbing happened at this location.
Anyone with information has been asked to call 574-LMPD.
