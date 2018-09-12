Training sessions offer advice, support during Suicide Prevention Week

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville leaders have urged community members to participate in suicide prevention training as Suicide Prevention Week continues in the metro.
According to the 2017 Health Equity Report, from 2011-2015 there were 584 suicide deaths in Jefferson County compared to 333 homicide deaths. From 2008-2014, Jefferson County ranked 11th out of 50 peer counties in terms of highest rates of suicide, according to a news release.
Multiple 90-minute training courses being offered in the city have been working to combat those numbers.
Question, Persuade, Refer, or QPR, started on September 9. The program was designed for anyone 18 years or older to meet with certified trainers to discuss myths about suicide, find out how to identify warning signs, outline how to talk with someone who may be thinking about suicide and how to persuade them to seek help.
No specialized mental health care training or expertise is required.
”Everyone will leave this room as a gatekeeper to those skills and be able to use it, and implement it in their everyday life,” trainer Kris Pitts said.
Organizers have set the goal of reaching a Guinness world record for training the most people in suicide prevention in a single week. Training continues until September 15 at various times and locations.
A list of free classes and sign up information can be found here.
