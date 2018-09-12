Suspect dead, deputy in critical condition following shooting at rest stop

GEORGETOWN, KY (WAVE) – One man is dead and an officer is in critical condition following an officer-involved shooting at a rest area in Scott County.
Scott County deputies and Georgetown police officers were helping federal agents from the US Marshalls apprehend a fugitive from Florida, identified as Edward Reynolds, 57, according to Kentucky State Police.
Reynolds was found at the 127 mile marker rest area on Interstate 75 North around 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday.
Scott County Georgetown Special Response Team members made contact with Reynolds and shots were fired.
Reynolds was pronounced dead at the scene. A Scott County deputy was taken to University of Kentucky Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
The name of the deputy has not been released.
The shooting remains under investigation.
