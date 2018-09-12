UofL has second-most valuable college sports apparel deal, report says

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The University of Louisville has the second-most valuable apparel deal in college athletics, according to a new report out this week.
Forbes magazine released the list Tuesday, and Louisville’s contract with Adidas is just behind UCLA’s partnership with Under Armour.
Both Under Armour and Adidas enjoy seven partnerships with schools among the 20 most valuable apparel contracts.
UofL’s average annual deal is valued at $10.96 million, which includes $7.9 million in cash. The contract with Adidas runs through 2028.
UCLA’s deal carries an average annual value of $12.76 million, including $9 million in cash. The Bruins' contract was signed last year and doesn’t expire until 2032.
The top 20 is listed below:
1. UCLA (Under Armour)
2. Louisville (Adidas)
3. Texas (Nike)
4. Michigan (Nike/Jordan Brand)
5. Notre Dame (Under Armour)
6. Washington (Adidas)
7. Ohio State (Nike)
8. Wisconsin (Under Armour)
9. Miami (Adidas)
10. Oklahoma (Nike/Jordan Brand)
11. Auburn (Under Armour)
12. South Carolina (Under Armour)
13. Texas A&M (Adidas)
14. Kansas (Adidas)
15. North Carolina State (Adidas)
16. Indiana (Adidas)
17. Maryland (Under Armour)
18. Clemson (Nike)
19. Tennessee (Nike)
20. Cincinnati (Under Armour)
