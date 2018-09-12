Veterans Memorial Park to open soon

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - If you drive through Jeffersontown, you’ll instantly see a growing Gaslight square, filled with new restaurants and businesses.
This business boom isn’t the only thing catapulting J-town to a highly sought after place to live and play.
The Veterans Memorial Park is a hot spot for families, but it’s been closed for a while now, undergoing major renovations. Crews are building a new huge playground with innovative equipment that children of all abilities will be able to enjoy. Jeffersontown mayor Bill Dieruf said the new playground is expected to open next month.
Another change coming to J- town will honor local veterans. A new Veteran’s plaza is in the works, with a Freedom Wall serving as the focal point.
It’s an eight foot by 60 foot long wall, that will be dedicated to Veterans in the J-town community.
Mayor Dieruf said the city is planning to unveil the Veterans plaza on Veterans Day.
