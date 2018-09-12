Veterans treated to meal before Honor Flight to DC

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Dozens of Kentucky veterans enjoyed a free dinner in St. Matthews on the eve of their Honor Flight.
The Honor Flight organization, which flies veterans for free to see war memorials in Washington D.C., treated the veterans to a meal at Mission BBQ on Shelbyville Road.
Eighty-five Kentucky veterans will board an Honor Flight on Wednesday. Organizers said providing this trip is the least they can do for our vets.
“Every single one of these veterans made out a check to the United States of America for an amount up to and including their lives,” Mike Digiuro, the Honor Flight Director, said. “These guys are the lucky ones whose check wasn’t cashed, or not entirely cashed. We owe them this trip. We owe them anything we can do for them.”
Honor Flight Bluegrass is completely donor funded. To help further their mission, click or tap here.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.