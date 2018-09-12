Woman arrested for armed robbery that netted thousands

As the victims were dropping off their passengers in the 1500 block of W. St. Catherine, two men, one armed with a handgun and the other with an AK-47, approached the car and demanded the property of the driver and passenger. The victims say more than $9,000 in property was taken from them. The driver also said his car, a 2001 Ford Mustang, was taken by the four suspects. The car was later recovered.