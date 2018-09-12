Woman arrested for armed robbery that netted thousands

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville area woman has been charged for her role in the armed robbery of two men during which more than $10,000 in property was taken.
Taylor Norton Scott, 18, of Prospect, was arrested Sept. 11 on one count of robbery 1st degree by Louisville Metro police.
An arrest warrant for Scott says that on Aug. 3 she and three juveniles robbed two men while armed with guns. The victims had given the Scott and one of the juveniles a ride to Louisville from Cincinnati.
As the victims were dropping off their passengers in the 1500 block of W. St. Catherine, two men, one armed with a handgun and the other with an AK-47, approached the car and demanded the property of the driver and passenger. The victims say more than $9,000 in property was taken from them. The driver also said his car, a 2001 Ford Mustang, was taken by the four suspects. The car was later recovered.
LMPD detectives say both victims identified Scott in a photo package.
Scott was being held on a $50,000 cash bond at Louisville Metro Corrections.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.