AT&T gives $15k for robotics programs at 12 JCPS schools

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - AT&T announced a plan to invest in Louisville’s schools on Thursday--a plan that will pay dividends for students in the future.
The company is donating $15,000 to help build competitive robotics programs at 12 Jefferson County Public Schools, the company said in an announcement at Central High School.
Students gave demonstrations on how the robots they build work and how teams prepare for bot competitions.
Officials said the programs will promote STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) learning, teamwork and problem solving. Students will also gain valuable experience in engineering, plus life skills: Project management, critical thinking and perseverance.
