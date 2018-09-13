City of Charlestown pushes forward with plan to redevelop Pleasant Ridge

CHARLESTOWN, IN (WAVE) - The bitter dispute between the city of Charlestown and residents of Pleasant Ridge has no end in sight.
Wednesday night, the city council voted to move forward with a redevelopment plan.
People who live in Pleasant Ridge feel the city is trying to force them out of their homes with heavy handed inspections and fines.
The Indiana Court of Appeals just overturned a temporary injuction, paving the way for new inspections that could carry more fines.
“I’m glad that nobody’s become homeless. Nobody’s been kicked out," Mayor Bob Hall (R-Charlestown) said. “New people, moving into new homes, improving their lives and in the process improving the city.... I don’t apologize that we want to redevelop Pleasant Ridge.”
Hall said since the redevelopment of Pleasant Ridge began four years ago, crime has gone down in the neighborhood and in Charlestown as a whole.
