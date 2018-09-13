Death of 12-year-old believed to be caused by hit-and-run ruled an accident

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police have closed their investigation into what caused the death of a 12-year-old girl in Chickasaw Park.
Officers originally believed Laraya Hill was killed in a hit-and-run. She was found dead in the park in May of 2018.
Hill’s injuries were consistent with being hit by a car. But detectives couldn’t recover any evidence from the scene.
In late August, LMPD pressed the community for tips. Now, they have closed her case.
Police call Hill’s death a tragic accident. They would provide no further information about what happened to her.
No charges will be filed.
