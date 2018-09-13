Finalists announced for this year’s Toy Hall of Fame

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Strong’s National Toy Hall of Fame in Rochester, New York has announced the 12 finalists for this year’s best of the best.
The finalists are:
- American Girl Dolls
- Chalk
- Chutes & Ladders
- Magic 8 Ball
- Fisher-Price Corn Popper
- Masters of the Universe
- Pinball
- Sled
- Tic-tac-toe
- Tickle Me Elmo
- Tudor Electric Football
- Uno
To vote for your favorite, click here. Voting continues thought September 19. The final 2018 toy inductees will be announced on Nov. 8.
Toys already in the Hall of Fame include alphabet blocks, Barbie, Rubik’s Cube, Silly Putty and Star Wars action figures.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.