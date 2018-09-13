FORECAST: Warmer temperatures return to end the week

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A few isolated light showers slid by our northernmost counties earlier this morning but most of us stayed dry overnight.
Patchy fog is possible this morning especially since winds are almost calm and skies have cleared in many locations. Once whatever morning fog that forms is gone, partly sunny skies will remain.
Today will be warmer with afternoon highs in the mid-80s; the Louisville Metro will be just a tad warmer as usual. While a few showers are possible to our south this afternoon, most of WAVE Country will once again stay dry.
Tonight will be mild with lows in the 60s and lingering cloud cover.
Into the weekend the warmth will remain; highs look to stay in the mid to upper 80s through Saturday. Dry conditions will also stick around as high pressure stays over us. Sunday and onwards forecasts are dependent on Hurricane Florence's movements. The storm's interaction with the high-pressure system will greatly impact how much rain and cloud cover we see.
FORECAST
TODAY: Patchy fog early, partly sunny, warmer; HIGH: 87°
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy; LOW: 68°
FRIDAY: Partly sunny; HIGH: 88°
IN THE APP
- Traffic Map with latest delays
- Latest on Hurricane Florence
- Florence’s impact on WAVE Country next week
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.