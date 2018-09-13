Gaslight Festival Parade to march through the heart of Jeffersontown

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - From a show of patriotism, to kids and families cheering on their community, the Gaslight Festival Parade will march down the heart of Jeffersontown Thursday bringing the city to life.
More than 100 attractions will take over Taylorsville Road and Watterson Trail. You’ll see local bands and children’s clubs, antique cars, equestrian units and more than 10,000 people lining the streets to watch.
The parade begins at the Jeffersontown Commons Shopping Center and Patti Lane at 6 p.m., then travels through the downtown square on Taylorsville Road and ends at the Watterson Trail and College Drive.
Several side roads along and near the parade route will close this afternoon and are expected to re-open by 9 p.m.
