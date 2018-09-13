Give for Good Louisville aims to raise $5 million for Louisville nonprofits

Sept. 13, 2018 is a day of annual giving for Louisville nonprofits.
By Laurel Mallory | September 13, 2018 at 6:37 PM EST - Updated September 13 at 6:42 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It’s 24 hours to make Louisville a better place for everyone who lives here.

Good for Good Louisville is an annual day of giving featuring hundreds of nonprofits that serve the city. This year that day is Thursday, Sept. 13.

Nearly every cause is represented, from hunger to poverty to education to domestic abuse, animal abuse and so much more. Arts organizations are also involved.

In 2017, the campaign raised $4.6 million for more than 500 nonprofits.

To find a nonprofit cause you care about and donate, click or tap here.

As of 7:30 p.m., the campaign this year has raised $3.9 million. Donations end at midnight.

