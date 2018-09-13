JCPS plans to provide scholarships for all graduating students by 2020

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Officials with Jefferson County Public Schools want to make sure their students are supported even after graduation.
The district is working with the city, local non-profit organizations and foundations to start an initiative called Louisville Promise.
Louisville Promise was created to provide scholarships to all graduating JCPS students.
Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said the initiative would provide all JCPS students who graduate a minimum of a two-year scholarship in an associates degree program in the state of Kentucky.
“We're well on our way to doing that and we believe in the near future that's going to become a reality,” Pollio said.
Pollio said the district wants to remove any major barriers students would run into when making the decision whether to attend college.
“Anything we can do to remove the major barriers that we have in the way, money being one of them for students, the better chance we have to get them to college and make sure they leave with a degree,” Pollio said.
The district hopes to start the initiative for the class of 2020.
