Legal troubles not over in Taylor County animal cruelty case

CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The owner of a Taylor County Farm who was cleared of 82 counts of animal cruelty may soon face more legal trouble.
Bobby Phillips, the owner of Agri Farms in Campbellsville, and his wife, Rebecca, were being investigated after an inspection found several dogs in kennels covered with feces.
One of the dogs died in inches of its own waste.
Phillips, who is running for Taylor County Judge Executive, was cleared of the charges. His wife pleaded guilty to six counts of animal cruelty and six counts of failure to vaccinate against rabies.
The county’s animal shelter, which confiscated the dogs, ran a medical bill totaling more than $133,000.
The current Judge Executive, Eddie Rogers, told WAVE 3 News he has plans to civilly sue the Phillips to obtain the money to cover that bill.
He said if they owned the dogs then they should be responsible for taking care of them. But he also said actually getting a civil lawsuit filed may be tough.
Rogers explained the current County Attorney, John Bertram, also represents the Phillips. Rogers said in that case, the Commonwealth would normally appoint an attorney, except he said they can’t appoint another attorney in a civil matter.
Rogers said he is currently looking for an attorney who will take the case.
In the meantime, on Tuesday night the county’s Fiscal Court appointed the Taylor County SPCA as the rescue coordinator for the Taylor County Animal Shelter. They will now be in charge of uniting shelter animals with rescue groups. This is the first time the county has appointed an organization to that position, according to Rogers.
The move ignited more backlash from the animal rights advocates already infuriated with the dismissal of Phillips' charges.
Some, including Kathy Borseth, the whistleblower who conducted the initial inspection of the Phillips' farm, believe some of the decisions the Taylor County SPCA has made in the past are questionable. She said she has reservations about some of the rescue groups the shelter has given animals to in the past.
Borseth said she is no longer able to work with the animal shelter because of the new relationship with the TCSPCA.
The TCSPCA posted on their Facebook page they are “excited and appreciative of this opportunity.”
