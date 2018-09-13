Man charged with firing shotgun through apartment door, wounding resident

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Russell neighborhood that left one man wounded and endangered the lives of five others.
Steven Edward Garrett, 56, of Louisville, is charged with one count of assault, five counts of wanton endangerment and one count of handgun possession by a felon.
Around 9:30 p.m. Sept. 10, Louisville Metro police were called to an apartment in the 2400 block of W. Muhammad Ali Blvd. on a reported shooting. They found the door to one of the had been hit multiple times with gunfire. One of the rounds appeared to have been from a shotgun.
Inside the apartment, officers found a man with a wound to his shoulder. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment. Police said there were five other people, including two children under the age of two. They were not hurt.
One of the people said that he had been threatened a few days before the shooting by Garrett who had a sawed-off shotgun. The victim also said Garrett had fired two rounds from a handgun through the door the day before.
Garrett was arrested while trying to dispose of the shotgun and run into a house. During an interview with detectives after his arrest, Garrett, who is a convicted felon out of Ohio, admitted his involvement.
In addition to the current charges, Garrett is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on firearms possession and evidence tampering charges in another case.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.