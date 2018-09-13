Man wanted for multiple murders in FL arrested in KY

GHENT, KY (WAVE) – A man wanted for the murder of a pregnant woman and a man in Florida was arrested in Kentucky.
Mickinsie Lyons, 39, was taken into custody at a Valero Gas Station in Ghent, Kentucky on Wednesday by Kentucky State Police troopers.
According to police, Lyons broke into a home in Hillsborough County, Florida on Jan. 24. Police said the burglary turned into a homicide and resulted in the death of the man, the woman who was 5 months pregnant and her unborn child.
Lyons was not charged with any additional crimes in Kentucky.
He was booked into the Carroll County Detention Center and is awaiting extradition to Florida.
