Multiple structure fires sparked by gas line failure in towns south of Boston

(RNN) – Authorities ordered residents to leave their homes immediately after dozens of house fires broke out in a string of communities north of Boston Thursday evening.
The Massachusetts State Police were evacuating multiple neighborhoods and restricting access to the area.
"Residents in the affected towns of Lawrence/North Andover/Andover who have gas service from Columbia Gas should evacuate their homes immediately if they have not already done so," state police tweeted.
“Gas lines are currently being depressurized by the company it will take some time.”
The Lawrence Eagle-Tribune newspaper reported that as many as 50 fires were being fought in the three towns.
A spokesman for the Andover Police Department told the paper it was “some kind of gas issue” causing the fires.
Dramatic videos showed multiple structures engulfed in flames in the area.
Residents are being advised to leave their home if they smell gas.
