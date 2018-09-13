NAACP wants action after Ballard watermelon stunt

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A controversial move during a high school football game has community leaders asking for action in the classroom.
It’s the Friday night football incident September 7 that struck a nerve throughout the community. Students at Ballard High were seen passing around a watermelon in the stands during their game with Central High School, a historically African American school.
Last Friday, a football game’s cheers changed to jeers as a believed stereotype moved through the stands. A Courier-Journal photographer got it on film: A watermelon touched by many hands of Ballard Students as they hosted Central High.
On Thursday, Louisville NAACP President Raoul Cunningham brought new information to light.
The NAACP Louisville revealed their investigations found that students of color were involved in the incident. NAACP Louisville President Raoul Cunningham said he found that discovery disturbing.
Cunningham said that makes it all the more important that all students today be educated on African American history and hurtful stereotypes.
“We’ve learned that the incident actually involved students of color,” Cunningham said. “The event indicates an absence of cultural understanding and what the action represents.”
Among their requests: Ballard should discuss the matter with the entire school, and JCPS should offer elective African American history courses to all students.
“Dr. Neuss, the principal of Ballard, and I have worked extensively every day to work toward resolution,” Central High Principal Raymond Green said.
Central High’s principal said he and Ballard’s principal are already talking with community partners to help students evolve.
“It’s all the more imperative for us as educators and as a community to ensure our students are learning history so we don’t repeat history,” Green said.
“Unfortunately, what happened on Friday maybe highlights the need for us to have these conversations,” said JCPS Spokesperson Renee Murphy.
As for the NAACP’s request that JCPS bring racial sensitivity into the classroom. JCPS said they’re already developing a plan to go with the district’s racial equity policy.
“It may be a part of social studies, or it may be integrated into different courses, and that’s what’s being discussed and talked about and really being nailed down at this point,” Murphy said.
Central’s principal said students are already learning and growing. During Tuesday’s volleyball game, Ballard players gave the Central Team yellow roses in a show of solidarity, which Green said is a great first step in growth and education.
