Nonprofit operators hopeful legislature will change tax laws

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The crowd buzzed on Thursday as the operators of more than 500 nonprofits told one another just what makes each of them unique.
"We give them the opportunity to reclaim their lives," Tara Bassett, a marketing specialist at the mental health day agency Bridgehaven, said.
Booths equipped with candy and banners took part in Give for Good Louisville - a day of local fundraising that generates millions of dollars for nonprofits.
For some at the event, budgets can be tight.
Those at Bridgehaven said donations they received Thursday added to Medicaid funding.
"Additional giving to supplement that percentage is so critical to us," Bassett said.
That’s another reason some said a change in the Kentucky tax code, which didn’t exempt non-profits from a six percent sales taxes, was initially concerning.
St. Elizabeth Catholic Charities is based in New Albany, Indiana, but holds an annual event in Louisville.
"We are hoping that there are going to be some changes in that law," Dawn Bennett, an employee at St. Elizabeth, said.
She added the group's gala is free. So, they're not worried about a tax on event admissions, but are concerned about a financial hit to the silent auction that helps support the work the group does, from housing programs to mental health counseling.
"We have eight programs where we help lift up people who are in need in the community," Bennett said.
So far, Kentucky legislators have pre-filed several bills in reaction.
BR76 would exempt non-profits from that sales tax and exempt some charities from paying some property tax interests as well. Another bill, BR72, was specifically filed to take away the tax from admissions for non-profit events. Those are changes some at the giving event said they’re looking forward to seeing during the next legislative session so they can help others a little easier.
Another bill that has been pre-filed, BR181, would create a publicly accessible website to list charities that fail to meet a defined set of financial accountability standards.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.